Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Laval man’s shooting death could be linked to organized crime: police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:14 pm
A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a man was gunned down Thursday morning in a residential neighbourhood in Laval.

The Laval police service responded to a call of gunshots fired at a home on du Havre Street in the Chomedey district at 7 a.m.

Read more: Laval, Que. shooting leaves 1 hurt, victim reportedly tied to mafia

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 61-year-old man who was seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries, said SQ spokesperson Camille Lavoie.

Read more: Man in hospital after being gunned down in Laval, Que. restaurant

Lavoie said it was too soon to confirm the man’s identity, but added provincial police were leading the investigation due to possible ties to organized crime.

