Laval man’s shooting death could be linked to organized crime: police

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a man was gunned down Thursday morning in a residential neighbourhood in Laval.

The Laval police service responded to a call of gunshots fired at a home on du Havre Street in the Chomedey district at 7 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 61-year-old man who was seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries, said SQ spokesperson Camille Lavoie.

Lavoie said it was too soon to confirm the man’s identity, but added provincial police were leading the investigation due to possible ties to organized crime.