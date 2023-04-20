Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting, Regina police say

See more sharing options

The Regina Police Service said a 27-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting.

Just before 3 a.m. on April 2, police were called to 11th Avenue and Quebec Street to a report of a weapons offence.

EMS were with a man who had been shot and assaulted in a nearby home. He was later taken to the hospital.

The victim said three men entered the home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street and assaulted and shot him.

Police arrested Zachary Tomlin and charged him with attempted murder on Sunday as a result of the investigation.

Tomlin made his first appearance in court on Monday.