Crime

Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting, Regina police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 2:22 pm
regina police service vehicle
Regina police arrested a man on Sunday after a victim had been assaulted and shot. File / Global News
The Regina Police Service said a 27-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting.

Just before 3 a.m. on April 2, police were called to 11th Avenue and Quebec Street to a report of a weapons offence.

EMS were with a man who had been shot and assaulted in a nearby home. He was later taken to the hospital.

The victim said three men entered the home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street and assaulted and shot him.

Police arrested Zachary Tomlin and charged him with attempted murder on Sunday as a result of the investigation.

Tomlin made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Saskatchewan NewsAssaultRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurdershotWeapons Offence
