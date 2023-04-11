2 suspects sought in connection with attempted murder investigation in Vaughan: police

Police are seeking to identify two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Vaughan.
York Regional Police said officers were called to a restaurant in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area at around 2:25 a.m. on Friday.
Officers said a fight had broken out at the restaurant, and a male victim had been run over by a black SUV.
“The suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scene, heading southbound towards Steeles Avenue West,” police said in a news release.
According to police, the victim — a 39-year-old man — was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are searching for two suspects.
The first is believed to be in in their late 20s to early 30s, standing around five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build. They were seen wearing a white jacket and a red and green baseball cap.
The second suspect is between five-feet-three-inches and five-feet-four-inches tall with a heavy build. They were seen wearing a black jacket with a white triangle on it and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
