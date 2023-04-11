2 suspects sought in connection with attempted murder investigation in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a restaurant in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area at around 2:25 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said a fight had broken out at the restaurant, and a male victim had been run over by a black SUV.

“The suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scene, heading southbound towards Steeles Avenue West,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the victim — a 39-year-old man — was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are searching for two suspects.

The first is believed to be in in their late 20s to early 30s, standing around five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build. They were seen wearing a white jacket and a red and green baseball cap.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Vaughan. York Regional Police / handout

The second suspect is between five-feet-three-inches and five-feet-four-inches tall with a heavy build. They were seen wearing a black jacket with a white triangle on it and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.