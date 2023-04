See more sharing options

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton on Thursday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Seeles Avenue and James Potter Road at around 10:56 a.m.

Officers said two vehicles collided, and one woman was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said roads were closed in the area.

UPDATE:

– Fml adult taken to trauma centre

– Steeles E/B shut down b/w Polonia Dr & James Potter Rd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 20, 2023