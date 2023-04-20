Annual ‘Shifting Gears’ cycling program launches in Peterborough

Registration is now open for this year’s Shifting Gears program that is run by Peterborough GreenUP. Program director, Natalie Stephenson, said more people each year are becoming interested in the initiative.

“Shifting Gears is a program designed to support active transportation in the community, you can register, track your trips in the May challenge and have a chance to win prizes, whether it’s walking, cycling, taking public transportation or telecommuting, there is something for everyone,” she said.

Once you register, when you choose a method of sustainable transportation, you can log that trip online during the month of May. Participants are then eligible for prizes throughout the month.

“Since 2004 we have been doing Shifting Gears in the city of Peterborough and at first it was really focused on workplaces and commuters, but now it has expanded to the entire community and we’re looking to support the entire region as well. It is just great to see folks out in May and setting habits for the entire year,” said Stephenson.

Along with the chance to win prizes, participants can also register for workshops, run through B!ke: The Peterborough Community Bike Shop, where you can learn how to maintain your bicycle, or install a bag and rack to your ride.

B!ke executive director, Mark Romeril, said (with an early taste of warm weather) people are eager to get their bikes road ready.

“People are dragging their bikes out in record time with this snap to summer and we start by doing what we call an ABC check,” he said, noting that is a workshop included this year in Shifting Gears.

He said “ABC” stands for air, brakes and chain, a good place to start when dusting off your bicycle for the season.

Stephenson said they are hoping, through the program, people will not only have fun, but will also become more comfortable choosing sustainable methods of transportation.

“This is absolutely one of the most successful transportation demand management programs that has been implemented in the City of Peterborough,” said Stephenson.

For more information, or to register, you can visit the GreenUP website.