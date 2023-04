See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are injured after a reported head-on crash in Toronto Thursday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Pottery Road and Mortimer Avenue at 11:20 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision.

Police said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Roads are closed in the area.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Mortimer Ave & Pottery Rd

–@TTCnotices advised

-2 parties w/ non-life threatening injuries

-consider alternate routes#GO874174

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 20, 2023