Two individuals injured during home invasion in Malahide, say police

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday, according to police.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday for a home invasion at a residence on Nova Scotia Line.

Police say four people unknown to the occupants entered the residence and stole an unspecified amount of money and various items from the home.

“The two occupants of the residence were home at the time of the incident, and both suffered non-life-threatening injures as a result of an altercation,” said Const. Brett Phair with the Elgin County OPP

Phair confirmed the individual sent to hospital has since been released.

The four suspects, who obscured their identities with clothing, fled the scene in a vehicle of unknown make and model.

OPP say there is no threat to public safety. As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca