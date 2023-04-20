Menu

Sports

Valour FC booted by semi-pro soccer team in first for Canadian Championship

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 8:21 am
Matteo Polisi scored twice as TSS Rovers FC, a semi-pro side that plays in League1 B.C., upset Winnipeg’s Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League 3-1 Wednesday in preliminary-round play in the Canadian Championship.

Ivan Mejia also scored for the third-tier Rovers, who will visit either Pacific FC or Cavalry FC in the May 9-11 quarterfinals.

It marked the first time a semi-pro side has eliminated a pro club in the Canadian cup competition.

Valour pulled one back in the 88th minute on an Anthony Novak penalty at Swangard Stadium.

Read more: One month after retirement, former Valour FC captain joins coaching staff

Polisi, a former Pacific FC player, put the home side ahead in the 39th minute after a poor Valour clearance. The ball dropped to Polisi who shifted it from one foot to another before using the left to slot it into the corner of the goal.

Trending Now

Three minutes later, a Rovers cross found Mejia in the penalty box. His shot squibbed against the goalpost but bounced in.

The third goal came in the 62nd minute. Valour failed to clear a corner and the ball came to Mejia, who drove down the right flank where a teammate took over. The ensuing cross found Polisi in space and he tapped it in.

Founded in 1997, the semi-pro Rovers count CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman among their alumni.

Winnipeg SportsSoccerCanadian Premier LeagueValour FCWinnipeg SoccerCanadian ChampionshipLeague1 B.C.TSS Rovers FC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

