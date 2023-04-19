Menu

Crime

18-year-old stabbed during fight at Mill Woods Rec Centre in southeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 7:30 pm
The Mill Woods Recreation Centre in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The Mill Woods Recreation Centre in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Global News
An 18-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was reportedly stabbed during a fight at the Mill Woods Recreation Centre Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the rec centre just off Mill Woods Road and 28 Avenue in southeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police said southeast patrol officers and a school resource officer from a nearby Edmonton Catholic School responded to an assault call.

Police said a male teenage suspect is believed to have stabbed an 18-year-old following “a verbal altercation.”

Alberta Health Services said paramedics responded just before 3 p.m. and took the victim to hospital in serious but stable, non-life-threatening condition.

‘We’ve lost the plot’: Edmonton city councillor weighs in on transit safety issues

Police said officers located and arrested the youth suspect at a nearby home shortly after the fight.

Two high schools that share a parking lot with the rec centre were affected by the stabbing.

Edmonton Public Schools said J. Percy Page High School was briefly placed on alert (not a lockdown) at the request of police, but it was lifted in time for students to be dismissed at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Edmonton Catholic Schools said Holy Trinity Catholic High School briefly went into lockdown due to a situation outside the school. After four minutes, it was downgraded to an alert.

No other details are known.

Read more: Support pours in for Ukrainian man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop: ‘It’s unbelievable’

It comes less than a week after Ivan Pylypchuk, a newcomer from Ukraine, was randomly stabbed at a bus stop about 10 blocks away from the rec centre.

The suspect in that stabbing ran away and was not located, police said.

Support pours in for Ukrainian man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

