Canadian Western Agribition reports record revenue for 2022

Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) had a big turnaround in 2022, as they rebounded from two years of cancelled or condensed shows.

One year after announcing an operating loss of $321,000 in the 2021 fiscal year, CWA announced a profit of $83,450 in 2022 and a record setting revenue of $4.74 million.

“The barns were full and people came back,” CWA president Kim Hextall said. “We had 120,000 people come to the show and we set a record number in attendance for the rodeo and having the students back was huge.”

According to CWA, this year’s event contributed to $96.5 million in economic impact.

“We look forward to keeping this momentum going and remaining as industry leaders in the agriculture and livestock sector,” said CWA CEO Shaun Kindopp. “There are a number of exciting developments being added to the show and we already look forward to having our barns buzzing again.”

Some new events included a Miss Rodeo Agribition, the first AgTech awards and the return of Tuesday night entertainment.

The 2023 Canadian Western Agribition takes place Nov. 20-25, 2023 in Regina.