Canada

Canadian Western Agribition reports record revenue for 2022

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Western Agribition CEO says event operations are back to normal with record revenues'
Canadian Western Agribition CEO says event operations are back to normal with record revenues
Canadian Western Agribition(CWA) CEO Shaun Kindopp reacted on Wednesday, prior to the CWA annual general meeting, to what he called a "return to normal." Kindopp said the 2022's event saw record rodeo attendance in addition to record sponsorship revenues while also welcoming back international and school-age visitors.
Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) had a big turnaround in 2022, as they rebounded from two years of cancelled or condensed shows.

One year after announcing an operating loss of $321,000 in the 2021 fiscal year, CWA announced a profit of $83,450 in 2022 and a record setting revenue of $4.74 million.

“The barns were full and people came back,” CWA president Kim Hextall said. “We had 120,000 people come to the show and we set a record number in attendance for the rodeo and having the students back was huge.”

Read more: 2022 Canadian Western Agribition has nearly $100 million economic impact: study

According to CWA, this year’s event contributed to $96.5 million in economic impact.

“We look forward to keeping this momentum going and remaining as industry leaders in the agriculture and livestock sector,” said CWA CEO Shaun Kindopp. “There are a number of exciting developments being added to the show and we already look forward to having our barns buzzing again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some new events included a Miss Rodeo Agribition, the first AgTech awards and the return of Tuesday night entertainment.

The 2023 Canadian Western Agribition takes place Nov. 20-25, 2023 in Regina.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan family celebrates their 51st straight Agribition'
Saskatchewan family celebrates their 51st straight Agribition
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsAgribitionCanadian Western AgribitionCWAAgTechCWA AGM
