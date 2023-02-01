2022 Canadian Western Agribition has nearly $100 million economic impact: study

Send this page to someone via email

It was a big year for Regina’s Canadian Western Agribition (CWA), as residents from across western Canada flocked to the Queen City for the event.

According to the CWA, nearly $100 million was generated in economic activity in 2022 after last year’s Agribition.

Agribition CEO Shaun Kindopp said an economic study by Praxis Consulting found the show generated $96.5 million in economic impact for Regina and Saskatchewan.

This marks a 31-per cent jump from the last study in 2017, when $73.6 million was brought in.

“Our show is a major economic driver for the province and its residents, directly or indirectly, supporting one out of every 190 jobs in the Regina area,” Kindopp said. “The results of this study are a testament to the growth and success of Agribition.”

Kindopp said there are a few reasons the economic impact has been larger this time around.

“Some of that is going to be inflation, but the support that we receive from not only Canada but internationally is a huge factor to it,” Kindopp said.

According to the study, the show generated a peak of $979,000 in trade show booth sales, $1.7 million in trade show vendor sales to people who attended, and livestock sales totalling $2.2 million.

Praxis determined Agribition created $17.7 million in government revenue, with $8.3 million in federal revenue, $8 million in provincial revenue, and $1.4 million in municipal revenue.

“We’re proud to have such a positive impact on our province and city and look forward to continued growth in the future,” Kindopp said in the release.

Full financial details of CWA will be presented at the Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2023.