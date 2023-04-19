Vancouver Park Board weighing new rules on appropriate swimwear at city pools

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board is looking at a motion that would determine what kind of swim attire people would be able to wear at city pools.

In a report, the Park Board said staff in aquatic services have raised concerns about the need to have a policy around what is acceptable swimming attire for public aquatic facilities.

Staff has also noted that some members of the public have worn swimming attire that would possibly present a risk to the person, impeding their ability to remain safe in the water.

“Safe swimming is important to all of us. All participants are required to wear attire suitable for swimming in a public family aquatic environment that meets British Columbia Health Regulation and pool safety requirements,” the motion states.

Appropriate swimwear for swimming is defined as what other Canadians find an acceptable level of tolerance in a family public swimming environment that includes maintaining full and appropriate coverage of genitals.

According to the Park Board’s motion, appropriate swimming attire includes:

bathing suit

swim trunks, board shorts

t-shirts, shorts

burkini

swim hijab, leggings and tunic

rash guard

wet suit

Attire for swimming that is considered unacceptable includes, but is not limited to: