B.C. pensioner ‘amazed’ at offers of support after losing apartment

A B.C. pensioner who lost her apartment following a lengthy hospital stay seems to be on the path to finding a new home.

On Tuesday, Global News aired the story of Rhonda Elliott, who claims she underwent colon cancer surgery in early February. The 69-year-old expected her hospital stay to last a week or so, but instead remained for much longer.

During her hospital stay, an estimated six weeks, the Penticton, B.C., resident didn’t pay her March rent. Elliott claims she was unknowingly evicted, with her possessions being moved to a local storage company site.

On Wednesday, Elliott says she’s now staying at a local motel, and that her spirits are lifted after scores of people reached out, wanting to help.

Global News received scores of public requests to help Elliott.

“It’s just been a whirlwind. I’ve had people come up and say, ‘How can we help you? What can we do?’” said Elliott, who was staying at a hostel yesterday but was relocated on Wednesday.

As an example, Elliott said one woman picked her up at the hostel, brought her to the motel and paid for a month’s rent.

“We started crying because … the kindness that people out there that have been helping,” said Elliott while on the verge of tears. “Taking us places and wanting to do things.”

Global News reached out to several agencies last week and this week.

On Wednesday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said “I’ve actually reached out to B.C. Housing to ask them to make sure an outreach worker reaches out to this individual, to make sure they have temporary housing, then, in the long-term, more stable housing.

“And certainly my heart goes out to them. I know it must be very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Elliott said an organization from New Westminster contacted her, as did a local property management group.

“It’s just been overwhelming, the people who are stepping forward,” said Elliott. “The kindness of their hearts, helping someone who had a story to tell.”

She continued, saying, “And now all of a sudden, it’s changing. All this help that I’m getting from people. It’s just amazing. I’m just so stunned. I don’t know what to say or do.”

Elliott mentioned that her pension cheques are now being mailed out, albeit to a temporary address.

Also, Penticton city councillor Amelia Boultbee told Global News that she’s looking into the matter.

Global News has reached out to the company that managed her former apartment building and her bank, but has yet to hear back from either.

Global News also contacted the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, which commented on Wednesday.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their home ever. We are working to support people at risk of homelessness by connecting them with the financial and community supports they need,” said Minister Sheila Malcolmson.

The minister added that anyone facing challenges can phone 1-866-866-0800 or visit a ministry office in their community.

One local agency that did speak to Global News about this was the South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association.

“A big missing piece in all situations like this is wraparound care,” said association spokesperson Tracy Franklin, who is helping Elliott.

“In order for anybody to get help, they have to go to the access centre, they have to (go to) the ministry office, they have to go to the (brain injury association).

“They have go to out and seek out all these different agencies and there’s no one hub for anybody to get just the help that they need. It’s almost like a full-time job for people in poverty to be able to get anything tangible happening without going agency to agency to agency.”

Franklin continued, saying each agency has its own mandate and sets of rules and regulations.

“A lot of stuff people can’t do is because (agencies) aren’t allowed to do it,” said Franklin. “That whole wraparound care piece is really missing.”