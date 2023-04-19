Menu

Crime

Police search for man who reportedly assaulted someone on Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 6:10 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed someone on board a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident took place on April 12 around 9 p.m. in the area of Martin Grove Road and Porterfield Road.

Police said a man got onto the bus and “without provocation” struck a man in the face multiple times. During the struggle that followed, police said the man’s bag fell to the floor.

Read more: Police say 4 wanted after Toronto grocery store robbery

“The suspect took the passenger’s bag, resulting in the bus driver stopping the bus,” police said.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is thought to be in his 40s. Police said he is around five-feet, 11-inches tall and around 180 pounds. He had a grey beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police say this man is wanted in an assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police say this man is wanted in an assault investigation. TPS
