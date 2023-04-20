Guelph council passes two motions in preparation for future development

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph City Council has passed two motions t0 prepare Guelph for future development.

One is a comprehensive zoning by-law designed with the community in mind.

The other is a sustainable development checklist that will ensure developers meet certain design requirements.

Both motions were passed at Tuesday’s planning meeting.

“We’ve modernized our zoning regulations and added additional permission for more housing choices,” said Krista Walkey, general manager of planning and building services.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said during his post-meeting summary on Twitter that the comprehensive zoning by-law took some time to develop.

“There was over three years of engagement,” said Guthrie. “Our old by-law was from 1995 so it was very out of date.”

The by-law includes the use of tools, such as charts, illustrations, notes to add clarity and assist in interpretation, and flexible zones that permit multiple building types and updated mixed-use zones.

“Zoning entails everything: setbacks, heights, what kind of use will be allowed, and parking,” Guthrie said.

The sustainability checklist will have five categories: air quality, energy and emissions, water quality, biodiversity, and the circular economy.

“There is some expectations that we would like developers to be adhering to,” said Guthrie. “Sustainability, environmental goals, and things like that, that we are looking for in the developments that they are looking to do.”

The zoning by-law will come into effect if no appeals are made during the 20-day period. For more information and to review the by-law, go to the City of Guelph’s website.

The sustainable development checklist takes effect May 1, and will be applied to new site plan applications.