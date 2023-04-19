Menu

Canada

Father convicted in death of malnourished Calgary teen must wait to speak at inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Fatality inquiry begins into death of neglected 15-year-old related to untreated diabetes'
Fatality inquiry begins into death of neglected 15-year-old related to untreated diabetes
A fatality inquiry began Monday looking at the death of 15-year-old Alex Radita who died of sepsis after being neglected. As Elissa Carpenter reports, the province wants to determine how Radita managed to go unchecked for years. – Sep 19, 2022
A man convicted in the death of his malnourished son who died of sepsis and untreated diabetes will have to wait months for his chance to take the stand at an Alberta fatality inquiry.

Alexandru Radita, who was 15, weighed 37 pounds when he was brought to a Calgary hospital in May 2013.

His parents, Emil and Rodica Radita, were found guilty in 2017 of first-degree murder.

Read more: Alberta teen’s fatality inquiry to find solutions to protect children at risk: judge

Emil Radita has been watching the proceeding from prison and has been asking questions throughout the hearing.

He intends to take the stand, but the inquiry has been adjourned until June while the court decides if it wants to call one more witness.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard the boy was hospitalized twice due to malnutrition and taken into foster care before later being returned to his parents, who moved to Calgary in 2008.

The trial heard they refused to accept the boy had diabetes when he was initially diagnosed in British Columbia with the disease in 2000.

Click to play video: 'BC Social worker pushes for ‘Alex Alerts’ for at-risk children'
BC Social worker pushes for ‘Alex Alerts’ for at-risk children
