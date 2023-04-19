Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Alleged impaired driver awakens with car in ditch, tries to flee from officers: York police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 3:26 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been charged after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspected impaired driver in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Monday at 6:40 a.m., officers received a call from a citizen reporting a vehicle in the ditch in the Jane Street and Canada’s Wonderland Drive area.

Officers said the caller went to check on the driver, and allegedly found a man “slumped over the steering wheel.”

Police said the driver awoke and the caller was concerned they were intoxicated.

Read more: Impaired driving suspected in crash that killed woman, injured 2 others in Etobicoke: police

According to police, an officer arrived on scene and allegedly saw a man trying to drive a white SUV out of the embankment along the roadside.

“The officer approached the suspect, told him he was under arrest and directed him to shut off the vehicle,” police allege in a news release. “As a backup officer arrived, the suspect managed to drive out of the ditch and fled the scene.”

Trending Now

Officers pursued the vehicle and blocked it from driving along Jane Street.

According to police, two officers suffered minor injuries after they were allegedly assaulted while making the arrest.

Police said 30-year-old Mayowa Olubodun Omoniyi from Toronto was charged with impaired operation, blood alcohol content 80 plus, flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, assault with the intent to resist arrest and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

