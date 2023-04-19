Alleged impaired driver awakens with car in ditch, tries to flee from officers: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspected impaired driver in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Monday at 6:40 a.m., officers received a call from a citizen reporting a vehicle in the ditch in the Jane Street and Canada’s Wonderland Drive area.

Officers said the caller went to check on the driver, and allegedly found a man “slumped over the steering wheel.”

Police said the driver awoke and the caller was concerned they were intoxicated.

According to police, an officer arrived on scene and allegedly saw a man trying to drive a white SUV out of the embankment along the roadside.

“The officer approached the suspect, told him he was under arrest and directed him to shut off the vehicle,” police allege in a news release. “As a backup officer arrived, the suspect managed to drive out of the ditch and fled the scene.”

Officers pursued the vehicle and blocked it from driving along Jane Street.

According to police, two officers suffered minor injuries after they were allegedly assaulted while making the arrest.

Police said 30-year-old Mayowa Olubodun Omoniyi from Toronto was charged with impaired operation, blood alcohol content 80 plus, flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, assault with the intent to resist arrest and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.