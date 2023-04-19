Menu

Canada

Mississauga votes to allow legal retail cannabis stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 2:49 pm
Ontario’s largest municipality without any legal cannabis retail stores has voted to now allow the shops.

Mississauga, Ont., was one of dozens of municipalities to bar retail cannabis stores from their communities when legalization came into effect in 2018.

But now, four and a half years later, city council has voted 8-4 to opt in.

It comes after a city report highlighted that Mississauga residents are “disproportionately” served by the illegal market in the absence of legal stores.

Read more: Mississauga set to reconsider ban on cannabis retail stores

Coun. Dipika Damerla put forward the motion, saying that opting out of the legal framework has allowed illegal stores to flourish in the city, including one in her ward that police have unsuccessfully tried six times to shut down.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie also spoke in favour, saying she had supported opting out in 2018, but now it’s clear that cannabis is going to be offered in Mississauga, whether legally or illegally, so she wants to ensure it is at least a safe product for residents.

More on Canada
MarijuanaCannabisMississaugaCity of Mississaugamississauga councilMississauga CannabisMississauga DispensariesMississauga cannabis stores
© 2023 The Canadian Press

