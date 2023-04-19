Man found dead in Pitt Meadows was a victim of homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called to Pitt Meadows after the body of a 31-year-old man was found.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were called on April 17 after a community agency worker told them an unhoused man from Maple Ridge had not been seen in several days.

Officers were told this was uncharacteristic so Ridge Meadows RCMP officers stepped up patrols to find him. Police said they knew the man.

At 12 p.m. RCMP officers found the man in the 19800 block of Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows and said his injuries seemed consistent with a homicide, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in and has now taken conduct of the investigation.

Investigators said the victim is Randy Semotiuk of Maple Ridge.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 ‘This was not a random attack’: IHIT on stabbing of Surrey teen Ethan Bespflug

We are at the onset of this investigation, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release. Investigators will remain in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence throughout the week, as we work to build a timeline of events that led to Mr. Semotiuk’s untimely death.

IHIT is asking anyone with information who has yet to speak with police to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.