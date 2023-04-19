Menu

Crime

B.C.’s police watchdog looks into West Kelowna hit and run

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 1:02 pm
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in West Kelowna that left a man seriously injured.

RCMP said that around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 28 they received a report of a hit and run involving a black pickup truck near the intersection of Elliott and Gossett roads.

The driver of the pickup was located nearby and arrested, RCMP said. He sustained injuries while being taken into custody.

Read more: Pedestrian wearing dark clothes fatally struck in West Kelowna

The threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, was met in this circumstance and Mounties then contacted the Independent Investigations Office, which launched an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing but the IIO is asking that people with relevant information or video footage of the incident please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Hit and RunKelowna RCMPIIOPolice WatchdogIndependent Investigations OfficeWest Kelowna RCMPElliottGossett roads
