B.C.’s police watchdog looks into West Kelowna hit and run

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in West Kelowna that left a man seriously injured.

RCMP said that around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 28 they received a report of a hit and run involving a black pickup truck near the intersection of Elliott and Gossett roads.

The driver of the pickup was located nearby and arrested, RCMP said. He sustained injuries while being taken into custody.

The threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, was met in this circumstance and Mounties then contacted the Independent Investigations Office, which launched an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing but the IIO is asking that people with relevant information or video footage of the incident please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

