Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec to ban sale of flavoured vaping products

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Will Quebec prohibit flavoured vapes?'
Will Quebec prohibit flavoured vapes?
Quebec appears poised to ban flavoured vapes. Health Minister Christian Dubé is analyzing public health recommendations about the matter. But he says he is concerned about the risks of vaping for young people -- and plans to take action. As Global's Dan Spector reports, the vape industry is fuming. – Mar 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government is modifying the province’s anti-tobacco law to crack down on vaping, including by banning the sale of flavoured products.

The new regulations would prevent the sale of vape products in flavours other than tobacco, cap the nicotine content to 20 milligrams per millilitre, and limit the size of capsules and refill containers.

The new rules would also restrict the sale of vaping products shaped like toys, jewels, animals, real or fictional characters, or other forms that might appeal to youth.

Read more: The debate over whether Quebec should ban all flavoured vapes

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the changes are designed to better protect Quebecers, especially young people.

Trending Now

The government says the number of high school students who reported having vaped in the prior 30 days more than quintupled between 2013 and 2019, to 21 per cent from four per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Heart and Stroke Foundation welcomed the news, noting that vape flavour bans are in force in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

More on Health
Quebec politicsSmokingVapingChristian DubeTobaccoE-cigarettesHeart And Stroke FoundationVapesFlavoured vapesanti-tobacco lawQuebec anti-tobacco lawQuebec flavoured vapesQuebec flavoured vapes banQuebec smoking laws
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers