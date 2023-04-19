Quebec to ban sale of flavoured vaping products

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is modifying the province’s anti-tobacco law to crack down on vaping, including by banning the sale of flavoured products.

The new regulations would prevent the sale of vape products in flavours other than tobacco, cap the nicotine content to 20 milligrams per millilitre, and limit the size of capsules and refill containers.

The new rules would also restrict the sale of vaping products shaped like toys, jewels, animals, real or fictional characters, or other forms that might appeal to youth.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the changes are designed to better protect Quebecers, especially young people.

The government says the number of high school students who reported having vaped in the prior 30 days more than quintupled between 2013 and 2019, to 21 per cent from four per cent.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation welcomed the news, noting that vape flavour bans are in force in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.