Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man approached victim onboard TTC bus ‘unprovoked,’ stabbed him: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:29 am
Police are trying to identify this man. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are trying to identify a man they say threatened a person with a sharp object at a Toronto subway station and then a few days later, stabbed a person onboard a bus in an unprovoked attack.

Toronto police said the first incident happened on April 7 at Eglinton Subway Station, which is in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Police said they were called at 10:15 p.m. after a victim said he was approached by the suspect and threatened with a sharp object.

The suspect then fled the scene on the subway, police said.

A few days later, on April 11 at 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area for a stabbing.

Read more: Man injured after stabbing on Toronto bus: police

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect and the victim were onboard a TTC bus travelling west on Eglinton Avenue when the suspect approached the victim unprovoked and stabbed him.

The suspect then fled on Black Creek Drive.

Officers previously said the suspect got into an argument and physical altercation with the victim, a man, before the stabbing. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is 18 to 20 years old and is five-foot-10 to six-feet tall. He has a black beard and black hair in short braids, police said.

Trending Now

Officers added that in both incidents, he was wearing a blue hooded sweater, dark jeans and black/white running shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Man approached victim onboard TTC bus ‘unprovoked,’ stabbed him: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceToronto transitTTC CrimeTTC stabbingtoronto transit crimeTTC bus stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers