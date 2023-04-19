Man approached victim onboard TTC bus ‘unprovoked,’ stabbed him: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a man they say threatened a person with a sharp object at a Toronto subway station and then a few days later, stabbed a person onboard a bus in an unprovoked attack.

Toronto police said the first incident happened on April 7 at Eglinton Subway Station, which is in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Police said they were called at 10:15 p.m. after a victim said he was approached by the suspect and threatened with a sharp object.

The suspect then fled the scene on the subway, police said.

A few days later, on April 11 at 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area for a stabbing.

Police said the suspect and the victim were onboard a TTC bus travelling west on Eglinton Avenue when the suspect approached the victim unprovoked and stabbed him.

The suspect then fled on Black Creek Drive.

Officers previously said the suspect got into an argument and physical altercation with the victim, a man, before the stabbing. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is 18 to 20 years old and is five-foot-10 to six-feet tall. He has a black beard and black hair in short braids, police said.

Officers added that in both incidents, he was wearing a blue hooded sweater, dark jeans and black/white running shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.