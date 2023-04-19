Menu

Crime

Toronto man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:27 am
Jordan Scott, 46, is wanted for sexual assault.
Jordan Scott, 46, is wanted for sexual assault. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police have released an image of a man they say is wanted for sexual assault.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that officers received a call on Sunday for a sex assault in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

The release said between April 1 and April 7, a man was at a woman’s home.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled, police said.

Toronto resident Jordan Scott, 46, is now wanted.

He is five-foot-seven with a thin build and is bald.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

