Toronto man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

Toronto police have released an image of a man they say is wanted for sexual assault.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that officers received a call on Sunday for a sex assault in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

The release said between April 1 and April 7, a man was at a woman’s home.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled, police said.

Toronto resident Jordan Scott, 46, is now wanted.

He is five-foot-seven with a thin build and is bald.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.