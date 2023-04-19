Toronto man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

Toronto police have released an image of a man they say is wanted for sexual assault.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that officers received a call on Sunday for a sex assault in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.
The release said between April 1 and April 7, a man was at a woman’s home.
Read more: Impaired driving suspected in crash that killed woman, injured 2 others in Etobicoke: police
The man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled, police said.
Trending Now
Toronto resident Jordan Scott, 46, is now wanted.
He is five-foot-seven with a thin build and is bald.
Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
More on Crime
- 20-year-old woman shot dead after pulling into wrong driveway in New York
- Montreal-area mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted by convicted former politician
- A mayor in Canada wants other sexual assault survivors to know ‘they’re not alone’
- Missing Canadian women and girls called family from Syrian camp: Edmonton lawyer
Comments