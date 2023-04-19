Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 19

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department fields a record number of calls, what is biophilic design and birding breakfast with the Meewasin Valley Authority.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department record year for calls

Last year was a very busy year for the Saskatoon Fire Department as it dealt with a record number of calls.

Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer says crews are dealing with way more than just calls to put out fires.

Raymer joins Chris Carr to look at how the department is keeping up with the additional demands and resources that are being added to help with the increased pressure.

Exploring biophilic design concept in Décor and Design

A new design concept looks at how people interact with spaces around them.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design says biophilic design allows people to connect differently with the spaces to bring a health component into their life.

Bowman explores the concept in Décor and Design.

Bird watching in Meewasin Valley: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s river valley is an ecological corridor hosting a wide variety of birds.

The Meewasin Valley Authority is hosting a birding breakfast for those wanting to learn and understand the birds in the valley.

Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond has more on the event and the arrival of the pelicans at the weir.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 19

Snowy Wednesday — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

