Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 19

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, April 19'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, April 19
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, April 19.
The Saskatoon Fire Department fields a record number of calls, what is biophilic design and birding breakfast with the Meewasin Valley Authority.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department record year for calls

Last year was a very busy year for the Saskatoon Fire Department as it dealt with a record number of calls.

Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer says crews are dealing with way more than just calls to put out fires.

Raymer joins Chris Carr to look at how the department is keeping up with the additional demands and resources that are being added to help with the increased pressure.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department records year for calls'
Saskatoon Fire Department records year for calls

Exploring biophilic design concept in Décor and Design

A new design concept looks at how people interact with spaces around them.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design says biophilic design allows people to connect differently with the spaces to bring a health component into their life.

Bowman explores the concept in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Exploring biophilic design concept in Décor and Design'
Exploring biophilic design concept in Décor and Design

Bird watching in Meewasin Valley: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s river valley is an ecological corridor hosting a wide variety of birds.

Trending Now

The Meewasin Valley Authority is hosting a birding breakfast for those wanting to learn and understand the birds in the valley.

Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond has more on the event and the arrival of the pelicans at the weir.

Click to play video: 'Bird watching in Meewasin Valley: Experience Saskatoon'
Bird watching in Meewasin Valley: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 19

Snowy Wednesday — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 19'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 19
Saskatoon Fire DepartmentDecor and DesignGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMeewasin Valley AuthorityMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonbirdwatchingYvonne RaymerBiophilic Design
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

