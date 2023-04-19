Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inquest hears Vancouver officer ‘feared for safety’ when meeting man killed by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Inquest hears from first officer about death of Myles Gray'
Inquest hears from first officer about death of Myles Gray
A Vancouver constable has become the first officer to speak publicly about the day Myles Gray died after a violent confrontation with police almost eight years ago. Constable Hardeep Sahota testified Gray appeared agitated, even "barbaric," and she feared for her life before Gray was subdued by pepper spray, punches, kicks, and baton strikes. Emad Agahi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first officer to interact with a man who died after a beating that involved several Vancouver police officers has told a coroner’s inquest that she wasn’t thinking about mental health and instead believed intoxication was driving the man’s “bizarre” behaviour.

Const. Hardeep Sahota testified yesterday that she responded to a 911 call in August 2015 and Myles Gray died within an hour of the beating.

Sahota told the inquest in Burnaby, B.C., that she called for backup because she feared for her safety, and it was another officer who used pepper spray on Gray before he punched a third officer in the face.

Read more: First Vancouver police officer testifies at inquest into Myles Gray’s death

Sahota says they wrestled Gray to the ground and hobbled his legs before she left to get medical attention for her hand, which another officer had accidentally struck with a baton in the struggle.

Story continues below advertisement

Gray died at the scene with injuries that included a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and rib, a crushed voice box and a ruptured testicle.

Trending Now

Several other officers within the Vancouver Police Department are expected to testify at the inquest today.

Click to play video: 'No timeline for disciplinary investigation into actions of VPD officers at Myles Gray inquest'
No timeline for disciplinary investigation into actions of VPD officers at Myles Gray inquest
vancouver policePolice brutalityPolice ViolenceBC Prosecution ServiceMyles Graymyles gray inquestMyles Gray coroners inquestMyles Gray beating deathvancouver beating death
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers