Canada

Relatives of First World War-era internees seek redress from B.C. government

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 9:20 am
WATCH: Vernon played a key role in a difficult part of Canadian history. For more than five years during and after World War One the city hosted an internment camp where Canadian residents of Ukrainian and Eastern European ancestry were unfairly labeled “enemy aliens” and imprisoned. The Vernon camp was just one of two dozen such camps across the country. Now descendants of those interned in B.C. are pushing for redress from the provincial government.
Vernon, B.C. artist Michelle Loughery only found out as an adult about her family’s internment history.

“It was very emotional because it is how we understood why there was so much generational trauma and shame,” said Loughery.

Her great-grandfather and a great-uncle had been interned along with thousands of other Canadian residents of Ukrainian and Eastern European ancestry.

Read more: New book shedding light on Vernon’s internment camp

The internees were unfairly labelled “enemy aliens” during and after the First World War and sent to internment camps.

There was a cluster of camps in the B.C. Interior including a facility in Vernon that operated from 1914 to 1920.

“The government used the immigrants as a workforce so they were paid less than what they should [have been]. They were promised money and they were not given that money,  yet they built Parks Canada, the highways, the infrastructure.  They were the labour,” said Loughery.
Loughery is now part of a group called Descendants of Ukrainian Canadian Victims Association seeking redress from the provincial government for what happened during the internment operations. They are pushing for both recognition and money to create a museum to educate people on the history.

Read more: Project recounts little known B.C. internment camps of Ukrainians during WWI

“This is still hidden. Every day I still work with people that are pillars of the community and I will [talk] about this and they are shocked,” Loughery said.

Money for a museum would also be meaningful to Anne Sadelain.  Her father was interned in three B.C. camps, including Vernon, from 1915-1920.

More on Canada

“These people, a lot of them, didn’t understand what they were doing there,” said Sadelain.

“They were extremely worried because they didn’t understand what was happening to them. They had read such wonderful things about Canada and here they were in prison.”

Read more: This Is BC: Man creates museum to pay homage to Japanese Canadians detained in internment camps

She’d like to see more people learn about this part of Canada’s history.

“It might make people more conscious of their democracy,” said Sadelain.

In a statement, B.C.’s attorney general did not commit to any specific redress but said she is grateful to the Descendants of Ukrainian Canadian Internee Victims Association for their work raising awareness of the unjust internment and would welcome the opportunity to meet with them.

