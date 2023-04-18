Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek man wanted for allegedly removing GPS ankle bracelet

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 3:49 pm
Police are searching for 30-year-old Darcy Hare.
Police are searching for 30-year-old Darcy Hare. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in for allegedly failing to comply with a release order in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 15, at 9 a.m., officers received a report to check for a wanted man in the Broadview Avenue and Wolfrey Avenue area.

Police said a man currently before the courts on “several charges” was released with conditions.

Read more: Ontario Science Centre to move to new site at Ontario Place

According to police, officers were notified that the man had removed his GPS ankle bracelet.

Trending Now

Officers said 30-year-old Darcy Hare from Toronto is wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he is also currently wanted on an arrest warrant for assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSWanted ManMan wantedankle braceletFailing To Comply With Releasegps ankle bracelet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers