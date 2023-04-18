Toronto police seek man wanted for allegedly removing GPS ankle bracelet

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in for allegedly failing to comply with a release order in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 15, at 9 a.m., officers received a report to check for a wanted man in the Broadview Avenue and Wolfrey Avenue area.

Police said a man currently before the courts on “several charges” was released with conditions.

According to police, officers were notified that the man had removed his GPS ankle bracelet.

Officers said 30-year-old Darcy Hare from Toronto is wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he is also currently wanted on an arrest warrant for assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.