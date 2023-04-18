Menu

LaSalle Causeway lane closure coming next week

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 4:24 pm
Traffic will be down to one lane on the LaSalle Causeway from April 24 to 26. View image in full screen
Traffic will be down to one lane on the LaSalle Causeway from April 24 to 26. John Lawless/Global News
Motorists planning to use the LaSalle Causeway may see some delays next week.

The causeway will be down to one lane from April 24 to 26 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for repairs and inspection work.

Read more: Kingston, Ont.’s LaSalle Causeway to have alternating lane closures Wednesday

Flagpersons will be on scene directing alternating traffic.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists during those time periods.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be delayed by one day.

