LaSalle Causeway lane closure coming next week

Motorists planning to use the LaSalle Causeway may see some delays next week.
The causeway will be down to one lane from April 24 to 26 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for repairs and inspection work.
Flagpersons will be on scene directing alternating traffic.
The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists during those time periods.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be delayed by one day.
