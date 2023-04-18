Menu

Health

Edmonton zoo employee taken to hospital after bite from non-venomous python

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 18, 2023 3:52 pm
Edmonton Valley Zoo on Dec. 11, 2019. View image in full screen
Edmonton Valley Zoo on Dec. 11, 2019. Global News
An employee at Edmonton Valley Zoo was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after she was bit by a non-venomous Burmese python, according to the city.

The city said her fellow employees performed first aid and called an ambulance right away. Following the bite, the employee was in stable, non-life-threatening condition, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS) EMS.

“The employee was taken to hospital for medical observation and is doing well,” said Debi Winwood, a communications advisor at the zoo.

Read more: Edmonton Valley Zoo hopes to get funding from new city budget to avoid any animal exhibit closures

All reptiles at the zoo are non-venomous, Winwood said, adding the python will remain viewable to the public in her secured enclosure as the incident is investigated.

Winwood said the female python has been at the zoo for seven years and has never been aggressive before.

The snake is 3.6 metres long, 15 years old and was donated to the zoo by Alberta Fish and Wildlife, she said.

