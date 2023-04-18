2 suspects charged after stabbing in Newmarket, Ont.: police

Two people have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket, police say.
York Regional Police said on Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., officers received a weapons call in the Davis Drive and Lorne Avenue area.
Police said a 39-year-old man was walking home when he was confronted by two male suspects.
Officers said a “physical altercation took place” between the victims and suspects.
According to police, the victim was stabbed and the suspects left the scene on foot.
Officers said two suspects were located a short time later.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.
Police said 22-year-old Dylan Beasley from Newmarket and 20-year-old Calvin Evans also from Newmarket were each charged with aggravated assault.
Beasley and Evans were held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
