Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 suspects charged after stabbing in Newmarket, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 3:25 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Two people have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket, police say.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., officers received a weapons call in the Davis Drive and Lorne Avenue area.

Police said a 39-year-old man was walking home when he was confronted by two male suspects.

Officers said a “physical altercation took place” between the victims and suspects.

According to police, the victim was stabbed and the suspects left the scene on foot.

Officers said two suspects were located a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Police said 22-year-old Dylan Beasley from Newmarket and 20-year-old Calvin Evans also from Newmarket were each charged with aggravated assault.

Beasley and Evans were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

