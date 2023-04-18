LESAA year-end junior basketball tournament tips off

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, the NBA’s biggest and brightest stars began their quest for the Larry O’Brien trophy with the start of the NBA playoffs.

But closer to home, the junior elementary school hoopsters took to the court on Monday for their annual tournament.

Every public elementary school in the Kingston region was represented at the Limestone Elementary Schools Athletic Association (LESAA) year-end junior basketball tournament.

Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College hosted the games, and these young ballers finally got a chance to play in the tournament, after it was postponed during the pandemic.

“It’s really fun, because last year there was no tournament,” says Rosie McDowell, a student at R.G. Sinclair Public School.

Story continues below advertisement

“Which was sad.”

Everyone gets a chance to play, and while everyone is still trying to win, having fun is the number one priority.

“In junior, there’s two reasons why the juniors play: skill development and fun,” says Pat Codair, one of the tournament’s organizers.

“We do keep the score, but that’s as far as it goes. There’s no championship, there’s no medals.”

Organizers say not giving out medals keeps the kids competing and having fun.

The students have enjoyed their time throughout the season, and in the year-end tournament, they share their favourite parts of playing basketball for their school.

“Hanging out with my friends and missing school,” says Lucy Brownridge, a Grade 6 student at Joyceville Public School.

“It’s really fun playing with my friends,” says Ruby Splinter, a Grade 4 student at Glenburnie Public School.

“All of my other friends are in Grade 5, so I get to actually play with them this year.”

“It’s really fun to have a team where we can all co-operate and play together,” says Splinter’s sister Stella, a Grade 6 student at Glenburnie.

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament will keep going into this week and next, with games on Friday and next Monday through Thursday.