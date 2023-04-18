Menu

Fire

One dead following house fire in Summerland

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 2:22 pm
A Summerland woman died Monday in a house fire. View image in full screen
A Summerland woman died Monday in a house fire. Global News
An elderly woman died this week in a Summerland house fire.

RCMP said in a Tuesday statement that the house fire was spotted just before 2 p.m., on Canyon View Road. A 78-year-old woman who was a resident of the home died in the blaze. It’s unknown if she was the sole resident.

Click to play video: 'Summerland Food Bank feeding families with food insecurity initiative'
Summerland Food Bank feeding families with food insecurity initiative

“We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

More local news: Man accused of UBC Okanagan security guard killing ordered to stand trial

The Coroners Service of British Columbia joined the Summerland RCMP and Summerland Fire at the scene to continue the investigation.

The cause of the fire is believed accidental, and is not criminal, or suspicious.

pentictonFatal FiresummerlandCanyon View RoadCpl. James Grandyelderly woman dies in fireSummerland House Fire
