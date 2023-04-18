One dead following house fire in Summerland

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman died this week in a Summerland house fire.

RCMP said in a Tuesday statement that the house fire was spotted just before 2 p.m., on Canyon View Road. A 78-year-old woman who was a resident of the home died in the blaze. It’s unknown if she was the sole resident.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

The Coroners Service of British Columbia joined the Summerland RCMP and Summerland Fire at the scene to continue the investigation.

The cause of the fire is believed accidental, and is not criminal, or suspicious.