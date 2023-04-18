Southeastern Saskatchewan bracing for ‘heavy’ April snowfall over the next few days

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Saskatchewan are preparing as a snowfall warning has been issued for areas from Regina to Estevan.

Environment Canada stated on its website that Regina is expected to see 10 to 20 cm of snow and periods of blowing snow starting early Wednesday and leading into Thursday.

“A low-pressure complex developing near the Canada/U.S. border will spread heavy snowfall into southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba,” according to Environment Canada.

“The snow will be heaviest on Wednesday morning, but accumulating snowfall will persist into Thursday for many locations. In addition to the snow, winds gusting as high as 50 km/h will produce localized blowing snow as well.”

“I don’t like this but it’s kind of Christmas eve snow so that’s OK,” said Regina resident Val Wasylynuk. “I am really liking the fact that it’s going away. That the best part of it.”

Last year in April, southern parts of the province were hit with a Colorado low which meteorologists called a “historic storm” for that time of the year. Estevan was hit with over 30 cm of snow and this year, they are expecting 15 to 40 cm of snow.

That snow will be blown around by strong winds which will make driving difficult as the highways are expected to be icy.

The City of Regina says winter maintenance crews are prepared to respond wherever there is a problem.

The Saskatchewan RCMP also issued a public statement, warning motorists to take extra precaution.

“The projected heavy snowfall and high winds are likely to create dangerous road conditions in some locations, particularly in the southern half of the province,” according to their statement.

“Before travelling, check the weather forecast and road conditions/potential closures on the Highway Hotline for both your departure and arrival points. If conditions will be poor, consider delaying non-essential travel.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP also reminds motorists to ensure vehicles have a lot of fuel, to pack extra warm clothes, snacks, water, a phone charger and to have a snow shovel on hand.

Also, motorists are urged to consider stocking vehicles with traction mats, a tow rope or chain and a booster cable.