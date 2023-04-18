Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing assault charges for altercation at GO station in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 1:29 pm
Halton police say they've laid charges in an assault on a bus at a Burlington, Ont., GO station. View image in full screen
Halton police say they've laid charges in an assault on a bus at a Burlington, Ont., GO station. Stephen C. Host / File / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 56-year-old man is facing assault charges following an incident at the Aldershot GO station in Burlington, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

Halton police say the altercation happened around 12:30 p.m. when a man threatened a GO bus employee with a knife.

A police spokesperson says the suspect was sitting on a bus when asked to leave so it could be cleaned.

“The suspect became agitated but left the bus,” Const. Steve Elms confirmed to Global News in an email.

Read more: Woman seriously injured after hit by Jeep at southeast Hamilton intersection

However, the man would return a “short time later” and pull a knife, making “threatening gestures” toward the employee, according to Elms.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect would be “physically” removed from the vehicle by the employee with the help of a passerby.

The accused is facing assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon charges.

Trending Now

No one was seriously injured.

Click to play video: 'Keri Russell & Rufus Sewell on their new political thriller ‘The Diplomat’'
Keri Russell & Rufus Sewell on their new political thriller ‘The Diplomat’
Halton Regional PoliceGO Transitassault with a weaponGO busGO Stationaldershot stationassault on go bushalton go station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers