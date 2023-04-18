Man facing assault charges for altercation at GO station in Burlington

A 56-year-old man is facing assault charges following an incident at the Aldershot GO station in Burlington, Ont., Sunday afternoon.
Halton police say the altercation happened around 12:30 p.m. when a man threatened a GO bus employee with a knife.
A police spokesperson says the suspect was sitting on a bus when asked to leave so it could be cleaned.
“The suspect became agitated but left the bus,” Const. Steve Elms confirmed to Global News in an email.
However, the man would return a “short time later” and pull a knife, making “threatening gestures” toward the employee, according to Elms.
The suspect would be “physically” removed from the vehicle by the employee with the help of a passerby.
The accused is facing assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon charges.
No one was seriously injured.
