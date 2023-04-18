Menu

Crime

15-year-old Toronto girl forced to work in sex trade, man charged: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 12:56 pm
Nicholas (Chaos) Hill, 33. View image in full screen
Nicholas (Chaos) Hill, 33. Toronto police
Toronto police say a man has been charged after a 15-year-old girl was “forced to work in the sex trade.”

Police allege the teen was procured into the sex trade in November 2022 by the accused, where she worked for three months.

“All money obtained as a result of the sex trafficking was turned over to the accused,” police said in a statement.

Woman sexually assaulted by man preparing to exit TTC bus, police say

On March 19, officers arrested 33-year-old Nicolas (Chaos) Hill from Mississauga.

He is facing a long list of charges, including trafficking a person under the age of 18 by recruiting and exercising control, advertising another person’s sexual services, making and transmitting child pornography, robbery, sexual assault and other charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released his name and image as they said they are concerned there may be other victims.

