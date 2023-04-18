Saskatoon paramedics remind drivers to be aware of motorcyclists in city

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon paramedics attended the scene of the first motorcycle accident of 2023 on Monday.

Troy Davies, director of public affairs at Medavie Health Services West, confirmed a car and a motorcycle collided.

Both drivers only suffered minor injuries, but Medavie is still reminding motorists to watch for bikes on the road as the weather warms.

“Motorcycle enthusiasts are excited to get back on the road after a long winter,” said Davies.

He explained that as street sweepers try to keep up with the spring cleaning, there might be pieces of gravel on the city roads.

“Gravel to a motorcycle is like ice to a vehicle. You hit that at high speed, or you try to make a tight turn and you have some gravel, you might put your bike down.”

Story continues below advertisement

Motorcyclists should always be practicing defensive driving.

“You have to assume that drivers don’t see you,” said Davies. “Even if you are in a crash situation and it is not your fault, you don’t have an airbag or anything to protect you. You are going to come out a loser either way.”

1:56 Saskatoon bridge project gives crash course on zipper merges

Bikes are harder to see in the lane next to a driver than other cars, so drivers need to pay extra attention.

“Back to the old school way, back when you took your license, you need to do effective shoulder checks,” Davies said.

“A lot of people have music playing in their cars, disruptions, kids, whatever it might be, so this is just our friendly reminder that motorcycles are out there and just for drivers to be extra careful.”

Story continues below advertisement

And with a spring storm beginning to blanket the province, all travelers are expected to take a little more time on the roads.