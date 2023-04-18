Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man was caught stealing donations from church, Guelph police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 18, 2023 3:19 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph man is charged after police investigated a theft at a local church.

A collection box containing cheques and cash was stolen during a service at a north-end church on March 15, Guelph police said.

Investigators said a man posing a new member of the congregation picked up the box that was being passed around and then left the area with the box containing more than $3,900.

They said a business notified police the following day after finding several cheques that were made out to the church.

Read more: Wellington OPP investigate break-ins at two churches

Investigators say they were able to obtain video surveillance and identify the suspect.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday.

He has a bail hearing set for Wednesday.

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsDonationsGuelph crimeChurchGuelph Police Servicestealing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers