Man was caught stealing donations from church, Guelph police say

A Guelph man is charged after police investigated a theft at a local church.

A collection box containing cheques and cash was stolen during a service at a north-end church on March 15, Guelph police said.

Investigators said a man posing a new member of the congregation picked up the box that was being passed around and then left the area with the box containing more than $3,900.

They said a business notified police the following day after finding several cheques that were made out to the church.

Investigators say they were able to obtain video surveillance and identify the suspect.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday.

He has a bail hearing set for Wednesday.