Suspected explosive device found in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police found a “suspicious package” that they believe to have been an explosive device.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, police shut down a portion of Front Avenue near the intersection of Front Avenue and Park Street while they tended to the scene.

Police say they found a “package that resembled an explosive device” outdoors.

A nearby building was evacuated and police restricted the area.

Police say the device was made safe, but the investigation is still ongoing.