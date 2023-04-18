Suspected explosive device found in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police found a “suspicious package” that they believe to have been an explosive device.
At about 3 p.m. Monday, police shut down a portion of Front Avenue near the intersection of Front Avenue and Park Street while they tended to the scene.
Police say they found a “package that resembled an explosive device” outdoors.
A nearby building was evacuated and police restricted the area.
Police say the device was made safe, but the investigation is still ongoing.
