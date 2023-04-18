Menu

Crime

Suspected explosive device found in Brockville, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:46 am
Brockville Police found a 'suspicious package' in the Front Street area, and they say it resembled an explosive device. View image in full screen
Brockville Police found a “suspicious package” that they believe to have been an explosive device.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, police shut down a portion of Front Avenue near the intersection of Front Avenue and Park Street while they tended to the scene.

Read more: Brockville residents react to Leeds County OPP officer on paid leave despite 2018 conviction

Police say they found a “package that resembled an explosive device” outdoors.

Trending Now

A nearby building was evacuated and police restricted the area.

Police say the device was made safe, but the investigation is still ongoing.

PoliceInvestigationBrockvilleSuspicious PackageExplosive DevicePark StreetFront Avenue
