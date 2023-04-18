Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

$16K worth of equipment stolen from south-end business in Guelph, Ont

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:14 am
On Monday staff at a south-end business arrived to find three company vans had been broken over the weekend. View image in full screen
On Monday staff at a south-end business arrived to find three company vans had been broken over the weekend. Guelph police
Guelph police say over $16,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a business in the city’s south end on the weekend.

Police said they were called to the business on Monday morning on Southgate Drive and Clair Road.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police investigating theft of tools, equipment at construction site

They said staff arrived and found three company vans had been broken into on the weekend by cutting off locks to the cargo areas.

Trending Now

The stolen items include three Stihl concrete saws and three Honda gas-powered generators.

Read more: $20K in tools stolen from Guelph construction site, police say

Anyone with more information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Guelph NewsBreak And EnterGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeStolen EquipmentGuelph businessGuelph south end
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

