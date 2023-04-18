$16K worth of equipment stolen from south-end business in Guelph, Ont

See more sharing options

Guelph police say over $16,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a business in the city’s south end on the weekend.

Police said they were called to the business on Monday morning on Southgate Drive and Clair Road.

They said staff arrived and found three company vans had been broken into on the weekend by cutting off locks to the cargo areas.

The stolen items include three Stihl concrete saws and three Honda gas-powered generators.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).