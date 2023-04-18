Menu

Weather

More snow predicted for southern Manitoba on Wednesday: Environment Canada

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Spring storm systems impacting people’s moods'
Spring storm systems impacting people’s moods
Global News is joined by counsellor Carolyn Klassen to talk about how another storm system coming through the province could impact people's moods and how those who deal with seasonal affective disorder can be helped.
Spring may be here, but residents of southern Manitoba shouldn’t put away their snow shovels quite yet.

Meteorologists are calling for more of the white stuff beginning Wednesday, with some areas in the southwest of the province under a weather warning.

“We do have a Colorado low that’s going to be moving to the upper Great Plains of the U.S. and is going to bring a pretty large area of precipitation, again, to southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba,” Rose Carlsen of Environment Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“Unlike the last one, this one’s going to be a little bit farther west. We’re not expecting the city of Winnipeg to receive any warnings, but there are still a lot of uncertainties with this system, so that could change.”

Read more: Winnipeg, southern Manitoba brace for ‘gross’ blast of winter weather

Not receiving a weather warning, however, doesn’t mean the city won’t receive snow. Carlsen said the forecast is calling for around five centimetres to fall on the city — not what Winnipeggers want to see in mid-April, but less severe than areas farther west, which could see between 10 and 25 centimetres.

Trending Now

“With these kinds of late-season snowstorms, there’s a lot of uncertainty involved with snowfall amounts and the like,” Carlsen said.

“The different environmental conditions provide difficulties to forecasting — the air is much warmer, there’s not a snowpack on the ground making things colder.”

Click to play video: 'Say it ain’t snow: Storm watch calls for ‘significant’ southern Manitoba snowfall'
Say it ain’t snow: Storm watch calls for ‘significant’ southern Manitoba snowfall

 

Environment CanadaSnowWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherForecastSpring snowstormRose Carlsen
