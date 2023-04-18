More snow predicted for southern Manitoba on Wednesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Spring may be here, but residents of southern Manitoba shouldn’t put away their snow shovels quite yet.

Meteorologists are calling for more of the white stuff beginning Wednesday, with some areas in the southwest of the province under a weather warning.

“We do have a Colorado low that’s going to be moving to the upper Great Plains of the U.S. and is going to bring a pretty large area of precipitation, again, to southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba,” Rose Carlsen of Environment Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“Unlike the last one, this one’s going to be a little bit farther west. We’re not expecting the city of Winnipeg to receive any warnings, but there are still a lot of uncertainties with this system, so that could change.”

Not receiving a weather warning, however, doesn’t mean the city won’t receive snow. Carlsen said the forecast is calling for around five centimetres to fall on the city — not what Winnipeggers want to see in mid-April, but less severe than areas farther west, which could see between 10 and 25 centimetres.

“With these kinds of late-season snowstorms, there’s a lot of uncertainty involved with snowfall amounts and the like,” Carlsen said.

“The different environmental conditions provide difficulties to forecasting — the air is much warmer, there’s not a snowpack on the ground making things colder.”

