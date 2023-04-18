Menu

Canada

Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 7:56 am
People pay their respects at a roadside memorial in Portapique, N.S. on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 lives lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
People pay their respects at a roadside memorial in Portapique, N.S. on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 lives lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

Houston issued a statement saying the impact of the tragedy in northern and central Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020, is still being felt.

Flags at the provincial legislature and all provincial government buildings will fly at half-mast from today at sunrise until sunset on Wednesday.

As well, the premier is encouraging all citizens, businesses and community organizations that fly flags to lower them to half-mast during that time.

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill also sent out a tweet in remembrance of those lost three years ago.

Last month, a public inquiry released a 3,000-page final report that highlighted a litany of mistakes made by the Mounties during their response to the shootings, and it called on Ottawa to rethink the RCMP’s central role in policing.

The inquiry heard that the killer was disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser when he fatally shot 13 people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, and then killed another nine people the next day before he was shot dead by two Mounties.

Read more: N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry’s call for reforms

“We must always remember and honour the lives of victims and survivors,” Houston said in a statement. “We are inspired by the courage and strength shown each day by the families, survivors and communities.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

