Calgary police seek information, dashcam footage after woman found in alley

Calgary police are looking for information from the public after a woman’s body was found Monday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., police were called to the alley behind the 700 block of 40 Street S.E. for reports of the body being found.

Homicide detectives and the medical examiner determined the woman’s death was suspicious in nature, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and ask anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV video from the area surrounding 40 Street and Fonda Way S.E. between Saturday and Monday to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

