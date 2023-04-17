Violent robbery at Victoria, B.C. jewelry store caught on camera

Police in Victoria, B.C., are looking for a man who violently robbed a jewelry store on Saturday.
The incident was captured on the store’s security camera.
Police said they were called to the store just before 3:45 p.m. The suspect had already fled after being pushed out of the store by staff members, but they told police the man had entered the store brandishing a hammer.
Staff said they tried to stop him but he pushed his way behind the counters, smashing two display cases with the hammer and taking some jewelry.
Staff said he then smashed another display case and stole an expensive watch.
The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old and having a beard.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To report what someone knows anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
