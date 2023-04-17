Alberta premier addresses Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge heard from Premier Danielle Smith on Monday, who discussed her government’s latest budget at a chamber of commerce luncheon.

“Alberta is open for business,” Smith told those in attendance. “We have opportunities, well-paying jobs, we’ve got targeting support for strategic and emerging sectors.”

The premier did not speak with media who attended the event, but members of the local business community had the opportunity to ask questions.

Much of the focus centred on factors impacting southern Alberta’s economy, including the Highway 3 twinning project.

“A lot of investment needs to come here and wants to come here into southern Alberta, which is the agri-food breadbasket of western Alberta,” said Peter Casurella, executive director of SouthGrow Regional Initiative.

“In order for them to make those decisions in confidence, they need to know they’ve got reliable safe trade access.”

The UCP announced late last year it would twin the remaining 215 kilometres of the highway using an eight-phase plan.

1:58 ‘Uncertainty is a killer’: Southern Alberta businesses worried over Hwy 3 twinning

With an election looming next month, local business advocates are calling for that project to be enshrined in legislation.

“We really want to see that commitment retained, regardless what happens in May,” Casurella said.

Smith did not commit to that request, but she did say infrastructure will be important for Alberta moving forward.

“Regardless of who is elected, we need to keep building this province and we need to prioritize those projects,” Smith said.

Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO Cyndi Bester reiterated the organization’s top concerns to the premier, which include Highway 3’s future, increasing the available skilled labour in southern Alberta and pandemic recovery.

Bester using Monday’s opportunity to remind Smith of the role Lethbridge businesses can play in the province’s economic growth.

“We are economic drivers and you know it takes a community to drive the economy,” Bester said.

“We’ve got the connections with post-secondary, with our partnerships with the government so we can move things fast.”

The chamber will continue hosting discussion with elected officials in the leadup to May 29. A Lethbridge provincial election forum is scheduled for May 16.