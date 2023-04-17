Westbank Salvation Army honours volunteers for National Volunteer Week

Send this page to someone via email

April 16 to 22 marks National Volunteer Week, and The Salvation Army in Westbank, B.C., is hosting events and activities all week long to say thank you to all who make their mission possible.

“If we don’t have the resources and the volunteerism, it just means we do less in the community,” said Salvation Army corps officer Rob Henson.

“It’s because of the volunteers that we do what we do.”

The day began with a speech from Henson, thanking everyone for their hard work and dedication, followed by an unveiling of a display case at the store’s front counter, featuring pictures of the volunteers, along with charms, jewels and quotes about the impact and value each person brings.

“We’re just trying to honour and celebrate these people the best way we can,” Henson said.

“I just want to say thank you, and you make a difference.”

The Salvation Army’s volunteers in Westbank contribute in a variety of ways, from helping out around the thrift store to assisting outreach programs for youth and seniors, and even running the Emergency Disaster Services program, but Henson says there’s a lot of work that goes unnoticed.

“I think some of our volunteers — valuable ones, too — are ones that are working behind the scenes,” said Henson.

“Doing some of the administration that we need, serving our public and not getting any notoriety, just going about their daily jobs and making a difference. We can’t thank them enough.”

There are more than 50 volunteers who work regularly at the Westbank Salvation Army. Dennis Unrau devotes several days a week to helping in the receiving department and says making a difference in his community is what he loves about his role with the organization.

“It’s because of the end result of helping people in the community, so that’s what brings me here,” said Unrau.

“It’s not so much even what I do, but what the end result will be. But I enjoy meeting the people as we receive things and taking things out of their cars and just talking to people.”

Ada Leekie, another volunteer, says she’s proud of what she and her team have accomplished and adds that it feels good to be honoured for their hard work.

“I would still do it even if I wasn’t honoured, so it’s just an extra bonus but it makes a person feel special and valued,” Leekie said.

Leekie moved to the Okanagan three years ago during the pandemic and says moving here and becoming a volunteer has allowed her to make life-long friendships.

“After work we meet up for games, coffee or go for a walk,” said Leekie.

“It’s a great way to meet people. We moved here during COVID, and it was hard to get to know people, and this has really helped us.”

The Westbank Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested, visit their thrift store located at 3531 Old Okanagan Hwy.