Cirque du Soleil brings Corteo, a clown dream funeral, to Saskatoon this year

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its Corteo production to Saskatoon later in 2023. The circus acrobatics show will take place from Dec. 21 until Dec. 24 at the SaskTel Centre.

Corteo is about a clown imagining his funeral procession as a joyous procession, juxtaposing the tragic with the ridiculous. The show will feature the iconic acrobatics and atmosphere Cirque du Soleil is known for.

It will be the first time this production is performed in Saskatoon. Corteo debuted in 2005 in Montreal and has since travelled the world, visiting more than 20 countries.

The circus promises to show: “Acrobatic feats, comedy and acting. The show plunges spectators into a theatrical world of fun and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.”

There will be six shows between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24 at the SaskTel Centre. Cirque du Soleil Club Cirque members can order their tickets from April 17th, while general sales start on April 24th at the Cirque du Soleil website.