Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU clears York police officer who fatally shot Vaughan condo gunman

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 6:32 pm
York Regional Police tactical officers attend the scene of a shooting at a condo building in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police tactical officers attend the scene of a shooting at a condo building in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province’s police watchdog says there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe the police officer who fatally shot the suspected shooter at a Vaughan condo building committed a criminal offence.

In a report issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Dec. 8, 2022, York Regional Police received calls from residents of a condo building in Vaughan regarding an active shooter in the complex.

The SIU said the shooter was located in the hallway of one of the floors.

“When the man refused to drop his pistol, and instead raised the hand holding the pistol as if readying to point it at the office, the officer discharged his weapon four times,” the report read.

Read more: 3 men, 2 women killed in shooting at Vaughan, Ont., condo building: police

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said the man was struck, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite officers having administered first aid.

“On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting,” the report read. “There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed.”

Police previously identified the shooter as 73-year-old Francesco Villi. Officers said he was a resident of the building.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting'
Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Five other people were killed as a result of the incident. They have been identified as  57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, 75-year-old Russell Manock, 71-year-old Helen (Lorraine) Manock and 59-year-old Naveed Dada.

A sixth victim — 66-year-old Doreen Di Nino — was seriously injured in the shooting.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeShootingYork Regional PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitMass ShootingYRPVaughan shootingVaughan Condo Shootingcondo shootingSIU vaughan shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers