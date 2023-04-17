SIU clears York police officer who fatally shot Vaughan condo gunman

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe the police officer who fatally shot the suspected shooter at a Vaughan condo building committed a criminal offence.

In a report issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Dec. 8, 2022, York Regional Police received calls from residents of a condo building in Vaughan regarding an active shooter in the complex.

The SIU said the shooter was located in the hallway of one of the floors.

“When the man refused to drop his pistol, and instead raised the hand holding the pistol as if readying to point it at the office, the officer discharged his weapon four times,” the report read.

The SIU said the man was struck, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite officers having administered first aid.

“On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting,” the report read. “There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed.”

Police previously identified the shooter as 73-year-old Francesco Villi. Officers said he was a resident of the building.

Five other people were killed as a result of the incident. They have been identified as 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, 75-year-old Russell Manock, 71-year-old Helen (Lorraine) Manock and 59-year-old Naveed Dada.

A sixth victim — 66-year-old Doreen Di Nino — was seriously injured in the shooting.