Crime

Regina police looking for 2 teenagers after bear spray incident at Wascana Lake

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 6:00 pm
Regina Police are looking for two teenage boys after a bear spray incident took place this weekend.
Regina Police are looking for two teenage boys after a bear spray incident took place this weekend.
Regina police are looking for two teenage boys after a bear spray incident over the weekend.

On April 15, around 5:45 p.m., police were called to Wascana Drive, near the Wascana Rowing Club, after reports of an assault involving bear spray.

Police said they found two male victims, visibly suffering from the effects of bear spray. EMS treated both victims at the scene.

Read more: Regina woman facing charges after incident involving sledgehammer, knife

Further investigation found four other victims had also been suffering from minor effects from the spray after wind carried the spray to them while they were walking.

The victims told police they were walking in the area when a group of five young people approached them and two of them sprayed the victims.

Police said the first suspect is described as a boy between the ages of 12 and 14 who was wearing a red hoodie. The second suspect is described as a boy between the ages of 12 and 14 who was wearing a white hoodie with cursive writing on it.

Police also said there were three or four females walking with the suspects.

Anyone with more information on the matter is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

