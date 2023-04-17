Multi-vehicle crash south of London, Ont. sends three people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been sent to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle collision south of London, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency services responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue south of the Thomson Line in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

The extent of the injuries for the three sent to hospital was unknown at time of publishing as the investigation continues.

Highbury Avenue will be closed between Thomson Line and Carr Road for several hours. Police ask motorists to avoid the area.