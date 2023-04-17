Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multi-vehicle crash south of London, Ont. sends three people to hospital

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 17, 2023 4:36 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been sent to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle collision south of London, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency services responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue south of the Thomson Line in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Read more: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision along Hwy 404 in Aurora: OPP

The extent of the injuries for the three sent to hospital was unknown at time of publishing as the investigation continues.

Trending Now

Highbury Avenue will be closed between Thomson Line and Carr Road for several hours. Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

 

More on Crime
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceCar crashElgin County OPPhighbury avenueCentral ElginElgin County Ontario Provincial police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers