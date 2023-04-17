Saskatchewan, New Brunswick announce nuclear power partnership

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have officially entered a formal partnership on small modular reactor (SMR) development.

SMRs are scalable and versatile nuclear reactors that typically produce 300 megawatts of electricity or less. They can support large established grids, small grids, remote off-grid communities and resource projects, according to the provincial government.

On Monday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between both governments.

The province said the signing allows each of the provinces to formally share experiences, knowledge and successes on deployment plans, supply chain development, Indigenous relations, labour market development, regulations and other areas.

“Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have established a strong working relationship on SMR development over the years,” Saskatchewan Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan said.

“This renewed partnership will bring mutual benefits to both provinces by capturing opportunities stemming from the work on nuclear energy development across Canada and internationally. Together, we can accelerate the progress of decarbonizing power grids and industrial facilities using SMR technologies.”

The province said New Brunswick plays a leading role in Canada for Generation 4 advanced SMR development, which will help Saskatchewan while the province explores industrial decarbonization.

“New Brunswick has expertise to share from four decades of reliable nuclear operations,” New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mike Holland said.

“Nuclear energy is a key resource in the transition to a low-carbon future and our two provinces are well positioned to lead this evolution.”

In June 2022, SaskPower announced they have selected the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 to proceed with the SMR development project.

The province said a 300-megawatt SMR could generate enough clean electricity each year to power 300,000 homes.